Drugs worth Rs 12 crore seized in Navi Mumbai, foreign nationals arrested

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police has arrested 13 nationals of various African countries including Nigeria and Kenya and seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 12 crore from their possession, a senior official said on Friday.

Raids were conducted across 25 locations in Navi Mumbai on Thursday night, said assistant commissioner of police Bhausaheb Dhole who supervised the operation.

MD, cocaine, charas and ganja were among the drugs seized, he said, adding that FIRs were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at various police stations.

Police were probing the source of the narcotics and whom they were going to be supplied, he added. PTI COR KRK