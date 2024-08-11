Drugs worth Rs 12 lakh, pistol seized from train in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) More than 10 kg of ganja worth over Rs 12 lakh and a pistol were seized from a train here on Sunday, an official said.

The recovery was made during a surprise checking of a Jammu-bound train soon after it arrived at a railway station here, the Government Railway Police official said.

He said a case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act has been registered at the police station railway, Jammu.

No arrests have been made so far, the official said. PTI TAS RHL