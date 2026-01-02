Drugs worth Rs 14.84 cr seized in Ranchi in 2025, 181 people arrested

Ranchi, Jan 2 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 14.84 crore were seized, and 181 people were arrested in Ranchi in 2025, police said on Friday.

A total of 180 cases were registered, out of which 97 were disposed of, they said.

SP (City) Paras Rana told PTI that this "achievement" is a result of the public contribution.

"They provided precise intelligence to the police. I want to tell the people that they need not hesitate to provide any tip-off on drug-related matters. We keep their names secret for their safety and security," he said.

Among the seized drugs were opium husk worth Rs 9.50 crore, brown sugar worth Rs 2.11 crore, opium worth Rs 1.12 crore, and ganja worth Rs 59.90, police said.

During the year, illicit cannabis cultivation over 2,582.67 acre was destroyed, they said. PTI RPS RPS SOM