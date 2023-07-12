Drugs worth Rs 16 lakh seized, seven arrested in Mumbai, Pune

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has arrested seven persons including two Nigerians from Mumbai and Pune and seized drugs worth Rs 16.14 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

As much as 58 grams of mephedrone and 15 grams of cocaine were seized during the operation, he said.

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC had received a tip-off about a five-member gang involved in drug trafficking, the official said. The gang members included two women, one of whom lived with her son at Kemps Corner in South Mumbai while the other lived in Marve Road area in suburban Malad, the official said.

One of the women frequently traveled from Dadar to Pune by taxi to supply drugs to clients there, he said.

Ghatkopar ANC sleuths laid a trap at Dadar and apprehended the woman with mephedrone. It led to the arrests of her son, the other woman and the two Nigerians.

Another ANC team traveled to Pune and arrested two persons whom the woman allegedly supplied drugs.

Further probe was on, the official said. PTI DC KRK