Drugs worth Rs 160 cr seized in Mizoram this year: Minister

Aizawl, Sep 26 (PTI) Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga on Thursday said that drugs worth Rs 160 crore have been seized in the state from January to August this year.

He visited the office of superintendent of police in Champhai and interacted with police officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sapdanga said that law enforcement agencies have seized drugs, mainly heroin, worth Rs 160 crore between January and August.

At least 355 people have been arrested in drug-related cases, he said.

The home minister said that the state government is making massive efforts to curb drug trafficking and smuggling of areca nuts and other contraband items from neighbouring countries and states.

He lauded the state police for their outstanding efforts towards curbing the smuggling of drugs and other contraband goods.

He also encouraged the police to do their best in protecting the people and safeguarding the state.

Sapdanga also attended the general assembly of the state's apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl, in Champhai.

Addressing the event, he called for collective efforts to combat the menace of drugs in the state.

The home minister urged the students to remain free from drug abuse and to prioritise education. PTI CORR ACD