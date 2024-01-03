Drugs worth Rs 1.71 crore seized in 2023 in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A total of 713 drug-related cases were registered in Mangaluru city police Commissionerate limits in 2023 and 948 persons were arrested in connection with these, police said on Wednesday.

The cases include those filed for drug trafficking and consumption. A total of Rs 1.71 crore worth of drugs were confiscated during the year, city police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said in a statement.

The seized drugs include MDMA worth Rs 1.11 crore, ganja worth Rs 51.74 lakh, Ganja weed oil (Rs 7,000), ganja powder (Rs 3,500), LSD stamps (Rs 2.5 lakh), methamphetamine (Rs 3.39 lakh), charas (Rs 1.45 lakh), hashish oil (Rs 750) and Bhang chocolates worth Rs 48,000, the Commissioner said.