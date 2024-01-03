Advertisment
#National

Drugs worth Rs 1.71 crore seized in 2023 in Mangaluru

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
03 Jan 2024
New Update
Drugs Narcotics Meth NCB Cocaine

Representative image

Mangaluru: A total of 713 drug-related cases were registered in Mangaluru city police Commissionerate limits in 2023 and 948 persons were arrested in connection with these, police said on Wednesday.

The cases include those filed for drug trafficking and consumption. A total of Rs 1.71 crore worth of drugs were confiscated during the year, city police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said in a statement.

The seized drugs include MDMA worth Rs 1.11 crore, ganja worth Rs 51.74 lakh, Ganja weed oil (Rs 7,000), ganja powder (Rs 3,500), LSD stamps (Rs 2.5 lakh), methamphetamine (Rs 3.39 lakh), charas (Rs 1.45 lakh), hashish oil (Rs 750) and Bhang chocolates worth Rs 48,000, the Commissioner said. 

#drug trafficking #drug-related cases #Mangaluru city
Advertisment
Subscribe