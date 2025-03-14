Drugs worth Rs 1.9 cr seized in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI) Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh on Friday directed authorities to intensify the ongoing crackdown on narcotics, revealing that the department conducted 3,568 raids between March 5 and 12, seizing drugs worth Rs 1.9 crore.

In an official release, he stated that the ongoing Operation Clean Slate, initially scheduled to conclude on March 12, has been extended by another week.

The Kerala Excise department launched Operation Clean Slate, a special drive to combat drug trafficking amid a surge in drug-related cases.

As part of the drive, the department conducted 3,568 raids over eight days, between March 5 and 12, including 50 joint inspections with the police, forest, and motor vehicle departments, according to Rajesh, who also handles the Local Self-Government and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios.

During this period, 33,709 vehicles were inspected, leading to the registration of 554 drug-related cases.

A total of 570 individuals were booked, 555 of whom were arrested, while 27 vehicles used for drug trafficking were seized. The department also confiscated drug products worth Rs 1.9 crore, the release said.

Targeted checks were carried out at 998 school premises, 282 bus stands, 104 labour camps, and 89 railway stations. Additionally, 26 absconding accused were arrested, it added.

Minister Rajesh held discussions with Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav regarding the progress of enforcement activities and directed officials to enhance surveillance at schools, colleges, bus stands, and railway stations.

He also emphasised the need to curb the distribution of drug-laced sweets among students and lauded the Excise Department for its efforts in tackling drug-related offences.

During the crackdown, authorities seized 64.46 g of MDMA, 25.84 g of methamphetamine, 39.56 g of heroin, 14.5 g of brown sugar, 12.82 g of nitrazepam tablets, 113.63 kg of cannabis, 14.8 kg of ganja-infused chocolates, 96.8 g of cannabis-laced bhang, 29.7 g of hashish oil, and 20 g of charas, the release said.

Additionally, 10,430 litres of spirit, 931.64 litres of illicit foreign liquor, 3,048 litres of wash, 82 litres of liquor, and 289.66 kg of tobacco products were also seized in the drive, the release added.