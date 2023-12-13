Drugs worth Rs 190cr seized in Nagaland this year, 456 people arrested: DGP

Kohima, Dec 13 (PTI) A total of 456 people were arrested and drugs worth Rs 190 crore seized in Nagaland so far this year, Director-General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma said on Wednesday.

In all, 318 cases were registered in connection with these arrests and seizures, he said, addressing a press conference.

Among the drugs seized were 1,171 kg of ganja, 32 kg of opium, 26.63 kg of heroin and 5.46 kg of brown sugar, he added.

"We are committed to ensuring a drug-free Nagaland in line with the efforts of the Centre towards ensuring a drug-free nation by 2047," Sharma said.

He said that 12 people were arrested from the Zubza police station area in Kohima district in a drugs case, which led to the unearthing of an inter-state racket that operated in Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Punjab, besides Nagaland.

The investigation into the case is still underway, he said.

To curb the menace of drugs, Sharma said the state police was taking a series of measures, including awareness campaigns, inter-department coordination, better investigation and prosecution, and technology upgradation.

Extensive use of technology and inter-state coordination for apprehending people involved in drugs cases have yielded encouraging results, he said.

Sharma said eight police personnel found directly or indirectly involved in the smuggling of drugs and drugs abuse have been dismissed from service.

He said that three employees of different government departments have also been found involved. PTI NBS NBS SOM