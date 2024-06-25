Drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Assam; one nabbed

Guwahati, Jun 25 (PTI) In case of drug haul, Yaba tablets worth around Rs 2.5 crore have been seized and one peddler was arrested from Karimganj district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

"Based on intelligence inputs, an operation was conducted by @karimganjpolice, wherein they intercepted a two-wheeler carrying 10,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 2.5 crore," he said in a post on X.

Sarma also said that one person has also been apprehended in this regard.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of Assam Police towards making the state drug-free.

Yaba or 'crazy medicine' in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. PTI TR TR RG