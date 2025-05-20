Drugs worth Rs 2,600 cr seized; 20,000 people nabbed in Assam since May 2021: Himanta

Guwahati, May 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state administration has seized over Rs 2,600 crore worth of drugs and arrested more than 20,000 people in narcotics-related cases since he assumed charge in May 2021.

In a post on X, Sarma said the government, through its various law-enforcing agencies, has taken a firm stand against the menace of drugs.

"Under our Mission #AssamAgainstDrugs, we have seized over Rs 2600 cr of various drugs and arrested over 20,000 people to contribute to the overall vision of a #DrugsFreeBharat," he added.

The Assam Police continued its intense operations against narcotics drugs and registered 12,398 cases, for which it has arrested 20,293 people and seized more than Rs 2,604.21 crore worth of substance, Sarma said.

The security agencies have recovered 553 kg of heroin, 1.25 lakh kg of ganja, 24 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 1.61 crore tablets, 12.44 lakh bottles of cough syrup, 621 kg of opium and 3,324 kg of poppy straw, he added.

The CM also said that cash amounting to Rs 6.85 crore have also been seized in these four years. PTI TR TR NN