Drugs worth Rs 27 lakh seized in Jharkhand, two held

Chatra, (Jharkhand) Nov 12 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested after drugs worth Rs 27 lakh were seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a car in the Pathalgadda area and recovered over 5.4 kg of opium from the vehicle, a senior officer said.

Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kumar Agarwal said, “We arrested two drug peddlers and have seized 5.472 kilograms of opium from their possession. Both were travelling in a car. The car has also been confiscated. Two mobile phones have been seized.” The estimated market value of the seized drugs is Rs 27 lakh, he added.

The arrested individuals hail from Aamin and Uta More villages in Chatra district.

An FIR has been registered under the various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at the Pathalgadda police station. PTI CORR RPS RPS BDC