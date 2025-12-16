Drugs worth Rs 2.95 cr seized in Assam, 5 held

Guwahati, Dec 16 (PTI) Five people have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 2.95 crore seized in operations conducted by the Assam Police in Cachar and Karbi Anglong districts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Taking to X, the CM said, "@assampolice will uproot drugs from Assam...no matter where they hide." In Karbi Anglong, police seized 8.225 kg of opium worth Rs 55 lakh and arrested one peddler, he said.

The police conducted two separate operations in Cachar and seized 388 gms of heroin and 58,000 Burmese cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 crore, the CM said.

Four peddlers were arrested during the operations, Sarma said.

“One message, loud and clear. #AssamAgainstDrugs”, the CM added. PTI DG BDC