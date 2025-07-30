Drugs worth Rs 3.46 crore recovered from car in Mumbai; driver arrested

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Police arrested a 24-year-old man and recovered mephedrone (MD) drug and charas, having a combined value of more than Rs 3.46 crore, from his car in Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said.

The car driver, Sahil Junaid Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi town in adjoining Thane district, was intercepted in Byculla in central Mumbai on suspicion by a patrolling police party, he said.

When asked about the purpose of travelling in the wee hours, Ansari did not give a satisfactory answer, said the Byculla police station official.

Later, patrolling squad members informed their seniors and brought Ansari along with his vehicle to the Byculla police station. Upon searching the car, police recovered 1,710 grams of MD, a stimulant drug, approximately worth Rs 3.42 crore and 17 grams of charas valued at Rs 4.50 lakh, he said.

The car driver was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. However, it is yet to be ascertained from where Ansari bought the drugs and to whom he was going to deliver the consignment, the official added. PTI ZA RSY