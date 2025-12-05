Drugs worth Rs 400 cr seized in 2 years in K'taka, committed to making state drug-free: Home min

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to making the state drug-free, saying that narcotics worth around Rs 400 crore have been seized over the past two years.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the government has intensified its efforts in line with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement on the floor of the Assembly that Karnataka would strive to become a drug-free state.

"In that background, our department has worked and is working very seriously. In the last two years, we have been able to catch thousands of people, both users and peddlers. We have confiscated drugs worth around Rs 400 crore, including marijuana and synthetic drugs," he said.

Stressing on prevention and awareness, the minister said police personnel have been visiting schools and colleges to educate students about drug misuse.

"We are also trying to educate school children college students our people have gone and are going to colleges and schools to create an awareness about drugs misuse so we are able to contain compared to previous years," he added.