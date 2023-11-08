Drugs worth Rs 4.2 crore seized in Gujarat's Banaskantha, Nigerian woman arrested

Palanpur (Guj), Nov 8 (PTI) Banaskantha police in Gujarat has seized methamphetamine, a banned psychotropic drug, worth Rs 4.26 crore by arresting a Nigerian national, an official said on Wednesday.

Nwakaego Paul, the accused woman, was based in Delhi and allegedly on her way to Mumbai to deliver the drugs, said Banaskantha district superintendent of police Akshayraj Makwana.

She was intercepted on Tuesday night when she was travelling in a private luxury bus, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, police stopped the bus at Amirgadh check-post as soon as it entered the district from Rajasthan. They found 4.26 kg of methamphetamine in her possession. She had acquired the drugs from someone in Delhi," said Makwana, adding that further probe was on about her connections.

Paul came to India in 2021 on a two-month visa and was living in Deepak Vihar area of Delhi, the SP said. PTI COR PJT KRK