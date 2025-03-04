Drugs worth Rs 4,249.90 cr seized, 14,230 held for consumption in Maharashtra in 2024: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 4,249.90 crore were seized and 14,230 persons were arrested for consumption of banned narcotics in Maharashtra in 2024, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the House, Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, said 2,738 cases were registered for drug possession and trafficking and 3,627 persons were arrested.

Drugs worth Rs 4,249.90 crore were seized in the state in 2024, he said.

The chief minister said 14,230 persons were arrested for consumption of drugs in 15,873 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As per data shared by the government, Pune topped the list for trafficking and possession cases with the seizure of drugs worth Rs 3,679.36 crore.

At least 204 persons were arrested, and 129 cases were registered in Pune.

A total of 1,153 cases were registered, 1,342 people were arrested in Mumbai city and suburbs, and the region recorded seizures worth Rs 513 crore, the data revealed. PTI MR ARU