Drugs worth Rs 45 crore seized, four arrested in Assam's Cachar district

Guwahati: Drugs estimated to be valued at over Rs 45 crore have been seized and four persons arrested in this connection in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

''In two successful anti-narcotics operations, @cacharpolice seized 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 45 crore in two back-to-back operations based on credible intelligence'', the chief minister said in a post on X on Monday evening.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, he said.

''@assampolice stands firm in protecting our youth'', Sarma added.

Necessary legal procedures have already been initiated.

Yaba, meaning crazy medicine in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

