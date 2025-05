Diphu, May 24 (PTI) A person was arrested with drugs worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Saturday, police said.

A truck, heading to UP from Manipur, was intercepted at a checkpoint in the Khatkhati area, they said.

"A total of 4.899 kg of morphine in seven packets hidden in a secret compartment of the truck was recovered. One person was arrested," a police officer said.

The market value of the morphine is around Rs 5 crore, he said. PTI COR SSG SSG SOM