Drugs worth Rs 5.2 crore seized in Mizoram, three held

Aizawl, Sep 20 (PTI) The Mizoram police along with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have seized heroin and Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 5.26 crore in two operations in Saitual district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

While one operation was conducted in Aizawl, the other one took place at Seling on Thursday, the police officer said.

Two Manipuris and a Tripura resident were arrested for possessing the contraband, Inspector General of Police (law and order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of CID (Special Branch) and Special Narcotics Police Station under CID (Crime) launched an operation and intercepted a Bolero car at Bawngkawn in Aizawl on Thursday, he said.

Upon searching the vehicle, the team recovered and seized 378 grams of heroin worth Rs 11.34 lakh, concealed in 30 soap cases, he said.

Two persons from Manipur's Churachandpur town were arrested in connection with the seizure, Khiangte said.

In another operation, the joint team of the Special Narcotics police station under CID Crime and Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a truck on the outskirts of Seling village in Saitual district and seized 39.6 kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs 5.1 crore from the possession of the truck driver identified as MD Jahir Hussen (28) of North Tripura district on Thursday, Khiangte said.

The three accused were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said. PTI CORR SBN SBN