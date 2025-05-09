Drugs worth Rs 5.8 crore seized, three arrested

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has seized drugs worth Rs 5.8 crore after conducting raids at different locations over the last two days and arrested three men, an official said on Friday.

Raids were conduced by Azad Maidan, Ghatkopar and Worli units of the ANC at Powai, Oshiwara and Dadar, he said.

The Azad Maidan unit seized 108 grams of MD worth Rs 21.60 lakh, the Ghatkopar unit seized 2.040 kg of `hydraulic weed' (a type of cannabis) worth Rs 2.04 crore, and the Worli unit seized 3.55 kg of hydraulic weed worth Rs 3.55 crore, the official said.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation was underway, he added. PTI ZA KRK