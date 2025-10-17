Drugs worth Rs 6 crore seized, 2 peddlers arrested in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 17 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 6 crore have been seized and two peddlers arrested in Assam's Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The police conducted an operation in the Chargola area of the district and seized 20,000 Yaba tablets.

''Chargola crackdown! Drugs worth Rs 6 crore seized. In a swift operation at Chargola, @SribhumiPolice seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crore and arrested 2 peddlers'', the chief minister posted on X.

''@assampolice strikes again! Relentless in the mission to wipe out the drug menace'', he said.

Necessary legal procedures have already been initiated.

Yaba, meaning crazy medicine in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine. PTI DG DG RG