Drugs worth Rs 6.6 crore seized in Assam, one arrested

Guwahati, Oct 15 (PTI) Assam Police has seized drugs worth Rs 6.6 crore and arrested a man in Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

In a joint operation by police and BSF in Sekharbond area, 22,000 Yaba tablets were seized during the search.

''@sribhumipolice and @BSF_India didn’t knock, they stormed Sekharbondh, seized 22,000 Yaba Tablets and arrested one peddler'', the chief minister posted on ‘X’.

Yaba, meaning crazy medicine in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine. PTI DG DG MNB