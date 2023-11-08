Drugs worth Rs 6.7 crore seized in Assam, 6 held

Guwahati, Nov 8 (PTI) Drugs worth around Rs 6.7 crore have been seized from three districts of Assam and six persons, including a woman, were arrested, officials said on Wednesday.

In Kamrup district, a Special Task Force team intercepted a vehicle, coming from Manipur, at Amingaon and recovered 36 kg of opium, Additional SP (STF) Kalyan Kumar Pathak said.

The narcotic, kept in 36 packets, was concealed in secret chambers of the vehicle that was on its way to Punjab, he said.

Police arrested four peddlers and initiated legal action against them in this regard.

The value of the seized opium is estimated to be worth Rs 6 crore.

In another incident, a patrolling team recovered 32.2 gm of heroin in Khatkhati area of Karbi Anglong district from a vehicle, and arrested one person, the officials said.

Police also seized 42.5 gm of heroin and apprehended a woman from Khanapara area of Guwahati, they said. PTI DG RBT