Drugs worth Rs 7 crore seized from parts of Mumbai; Nigerian among 9 held

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police on Saturday recovered cocaine and other drugs collectively worth over Rs 7 crore in six separate operations conducted in parts of the city, and arrested nine persons, including a Nigerian national, officials said.

The action was part of a special operation carried out by the anti-drug unit in and around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla, Mazgaon, Govandi, Borivali, Vakola areas, an official said.

In the first case, the Nigerian national was arrested after 525 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 5.23 crore was recovered from him at Vakola in Santacruz area, he said.

In separate operations at Kurla, Mazgaon, Govandi, Borivali area, the ANC arrested five persons and 211 grams of mephedrone drug worth Rs 54.65 lakh was found, he said.

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC arrested three members of an inter-state gang and seized from them Nitrazepam drug tablets valued at Rs 1.24 crore. PTI DC NP