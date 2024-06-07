Drugs worth Rs 70 lakh seized, one arrested in Tripura

Agartala, Jun 7 (PTI) Drugs worth over Rs 70 lakh have been seized in separate incidents in Tripura, police said.

A large consignment of banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 lakh was seized and one person arrested in West Tripura district on Friday, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police and BSF raided a house in Matinagar village in Sepahijala district bordering Bangladesh and seized over 20,000 Yaba tablets, a pistol and four cartridges, West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar told reporters.

The house owner, identified as 51-year-old Abu Salem Bhuiyan, was arrested.

Meanwhile, ganja worth over Rs 50 lakh was seized from a vehicle in Churaibari area of North Tripura district on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, North Tripura SP Bhanupada Chakraborty said that an Assam-bound vehicle coming from Agartala was searched at Churaibari check-gate, and 275 kg of ganja was found in it.

However, the driver managed to escape and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, he added.

Yaba tablets containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India. PTI PS ACD ACD