Drugs worth Rs 8 crore seized in Assam, 2 arrested

Guwahati, Jun 6 (PTI) Police have seized ‘Yaba’ tablets worth Rs 8 crore and arrested two persons from Karbi Anglong district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"In an anti-narcotics drive carried out by @karbianglongpol... a vehicle was intercepted at Dillai Point and 40,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 8 cr were seized," Sarma said in a post on X.

In the operation, two persons have been apprehended in connection with transportation of the drugs, he said.

‘Yaba’ contains addictive stimulant methamphetamine and caffeine.

The CM also lauded the efforts of the Assam Police towards making the state drug-free.