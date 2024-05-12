Drugs worth Rs 84 lakh seized in Guwahati, 4 arrested

Guwahati, May 12 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 84 lakh were seized and four persons were arrested in Guwahati on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off regarding transportation of drugs at Khanapara, a Special Task Force (STF) carried out the operation, they said.

Movement of the four "habitual drugs peddlers cum thieves" were noticed in the area and accordingly, they were arrested, police said in a statement.

From them, 77 vials containing 105 gram of heroin were seized. Besides, two mobile phones and Rs 7,220 in cash were also seized.

The total value of the seized drugs is around Rs 84 lakh as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards, an official said. PTI TR TR SOM