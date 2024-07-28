Drugs worth Rs 9 cr seized in Assam, one peddler nabbed

Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) In a major drug haul, Yaba tablets worth around Rs 9 crore have been seized, and one peddler was arrested from the Cachar district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

"Based on credible intelligence, @CacharPolice conducted a special operation in Kathakal today, apprehending an individual with 30,000 Yaba tablets," he said in a post on X.

A two-wheeler vehicle used for transportation of the drugs was also seized, Sarma said.

"The estimated market value of the illegal consignment is Rs 9 crore," he added.

The chief minister also lauded the efforts of Assam Police towards making the state drug-free.

Yaba is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. PTI TR SBN SBN