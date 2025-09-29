Drugs worth Rs 9 crore seized in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 29 (PTI) Drugs valued at Rs 9 crore has been seized from a vehicle coming from Mizoram in Assam's Cachar district on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In an operation, the police intercepted a vehicle on the Silchar-Aizawl bypass and during a search, 30,000 Yana tablets were recovered.

Yaba, meaning crazy medicine in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

"In an #AssamAgainstDrugs operation carried out by @cacharpolice, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state was intercepted in Silchar-Aizwal bypass," the chief minister said in a post on X.

The police are committed to a drugs-free Assam, he said.

Necessary legal procedures have been already initiated. PTI DG NN