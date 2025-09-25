Drugs worth Rs 90 crore seized, two peddlers held

Guwahati, Sep 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 90 crore were seized from Cachar district and two drug peddlers were arrested in this connection.

Yaba, or 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is a tablet with a mixture of methamphetamine, a powerful and addictive stimulant, and caffeine.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Sarma said that acting on credible intelligence input, the Cachar District Police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and seized three lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 90 crore.

In the operation, police also apprehended two peddlers travelling in the vehicle, he added. PTI TR RG BDC