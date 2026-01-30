Drugs worth Rs 9.2 cr seized in Assam in separate operations, three held

Guwahati, Jan 30 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 9.2 crore were seized from two districts of Assam, and three persons were arrested in these connections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Two persons were apprehended after banned Yaba tablets valued at Rs 4.5 crore were recovered from their possession at Bijni in Chirang district, the CM posted on X.

Yaba tablet, known as 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is a highly addictive drug, containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. It stimulates the central nervous system, which poses severe health risks.

The police also arrested one person and seized 947 gms of heroin worth Rs 4.7 crore from 85 cases in Cachar district, Sarma said on Thursday.

''Busted in Brahmaputra Valley, Busted in Barak Valley too! Different valleys -same resolve," the chief minister said.

Necessary legal procedures have already been initiated, police said.