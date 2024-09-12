Drugs worth Rs 98 lakh seized, two arrested

Ahmedabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Mephedrone worth Rs 98.40 lakh was seized while being smuggled in a spare wheel here on Thursday and two men were arrested, police said.

The drugs had been brought here from Rajasthan, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Ahmedabad city crime branch first nabbed Asim Hussain Saiyed outside an auto garage in Sarkhej area, said an official.

Search of the car in which he was traveling led to the recovery of 984 grams of mephedrone, also known as `MD', in packets concealed inside a deflated spare wheel, he said.

The packets were found only after the wheel's airless tube and tyre were removed, the police official added.

Saiyed allegedly admitted that the car was handed over to him by Vishnu Vadi, a resident of Idar town of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, who was soon nabbed from a nearby location on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway.

Preliminary probe revealed that Vadi acquired the drugs from one Atiq in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and smuggled them in the car to Ahmedabad. Sayed was planning to sell the drugs in the city after returning the car to Vadi, the official said.

Further investigation is on, he added.