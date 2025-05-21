Drugs worth several crores seized by Assam Police: CM

Guwahati, May 21 (PTI) Drugs worth several crores of rupees were seized and four suspected peddlers arrested in two separate operations by Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

One operation was carried out in Karbi Anglong district, and the second in Sribhumi district, he said.

Sarma, in a post on X, said the two anti-narcotics operations were carried out based on credible information.

"@karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle and seized 2.977 kg of Morphine valued at ₹1.5 crore. 2 drug peddlers arrested," he said.

In the other operation, Sribhumi operation intercepted a vehicle and recovered 1.23 kg of heroin worth Rs 6 crore.

Two peddlers were also arrested, the chief minister added. PTI SSG SSG RG