Drunk 70-year-old man threatens to blow up Rajasthan CM's office; held

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) An elderly man was detained on Monday for allegedly threatening to blow up the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Jaipur, police said.

Senior police officers were alerted and a search operation was carried out at the CMO premises but no suspicious object was found, DCP South Rajarshi Raj said.

Police later traced the call to a 70-year-old man in Jhunjhunu and detained him. He allegedly made the call under the influence of alcohol.

"He called the police control room at around 12.30 pm and threatened that the CMO will be blown up," the DCP said.

"Primary investigation reveals that the man was under the influence of alcohol. He called the police control room and gave threat. He has detained," he said. PTI SDA SKY SKY