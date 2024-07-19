Jodhpur ASI suspended for harassing woman for driving without helmet

Jodhpur: An assistant sub-inspector of Rajasthan Police has been suspended for allegedly harassing a woman here in an intoxicated state and threatening her after he caught her driving without a helmet, police said on Friday.

The suspension comes after a video of the officer harassing the woman, who runs a beauty parlour near Bhaskar Circle here, surfaced on social media.

The victim told PTI that no action was taken despite her complaint right after the incident, which took place on Monday night when Nikita Jain was driving home after work on a two-wheeler.

Jain said in her complaint that ASI Amit Meena stopped her near Bhaskar Circle for driving without a helmet. The officer allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 as penalty. When she refused and tried to leave, he held her by her hand and began threatening her.

Meanwhile, some people gathered there and Jain escaped the spot. However, moments later she found herself being followed by Meena on his motorcycle, the complaint said.

The ASI hit the woman's two-wheeler a few times, making her lose balance and fall down, it added.

Jain said she then immediately informed her family members who rushed to the spot and informed the police. However, a police team reached the spot and took the officer away with them without taking any action.

The victim told PTI that she filed a written complaint against Meena at the local police station but no FIR was lodged. She kept visiting the police station for two days but no action was taken in the matter.

It was only when senior officials learnt about the matter, the police took action against the ASI, the complainant said.

DCP (Headquarters) Sharad Choudhary issued an order on Wednesday, sending ASI Meena to police lines with immediate effect, according to police.

The officer was later suspended on Thursday and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, they added.

SHO (Ratanada) Pradeep Danga said a case was registered against ASI Meena under various sections on Wednesday and a sub-inspector has been assigned to investigate the matter.

Danga said Meena was allegedly still heavily intoxicated when he was summoned to the Ratanada police station on Wednesday.

Medical tests conducted on the accused confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol, the SHO said.