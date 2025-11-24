Drunk Audi driver held for abducting motorcyclist, seeking sexual favours

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) The inebriated driver of a luxury car was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man in Mumbai's Bandra area and seeking sexual favours from him, a police official said on Monday.

The Bandra police station official identified the accused, who was driving an Audi car, as Chirag Hargunani (31).

"In the early hours of Sunday, he approached two persons on a motorcycle on the pretext of asking directions to a nearby park. He then asked one of them, Mohammad Taabish Shoeb Kutty, to sit in his car and guide him since he was drunk. However, Hargunani abducted Kutty in the process and later sought sexual favours from him," the official said.

"When Kutty asked the accused to stop the car, the latter assaulted him. Kuty, however, managed to remove the car keys and stop the vehicle. We arrested Hargunani under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for kidnapping and other offences," the official said. PTI ZA BNM