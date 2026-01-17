Drunk auto driver flees after assaulting scooter rider in Gurugram; video goes viral

Gurugram, Jan 17 (PTI) In a road rage incident here, a young scooter rider has been brutally assaulted by an allegedly drunk auto driver, who managed to flee when public gathered, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident has gone viral, they said, adding that the injured man has been admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the incident took place on Khandsa Road in Gurugram on Friday night, when the scooter rider overtook an auto rickshaw.

This triggered an argument between the auto driver and the man. As the situation escalated, the auto driver began slapping and punching the young scooter rider, who sustained injuries from the assault.

As people gathered and tried to intervene, the auto driver managed to flee the spot. The injured man was rushed to a hospital, police said.

They said the auto driver was said to have been in an inebriated condition and the viral video clearly shows him beating up the scooter rider.

A probe is underway and efforts are on to identify the auto driver based on the video, a senior police officer said. PTI COR RUK RUK