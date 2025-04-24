Drunk auto driver sends Delhi Police on wild goose chase about Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) An investigation involving various security agencies was launched after an anonymous caller claimed he knew a terror attack was going to take place in Pahalgam.

The call, it was later discovered, was made by a 51-year-old auto driver and a flummoxed Delhi Police by and by realised that the man was drunk and had been nettled by a challan.

"He was drunk, but different security agencies questioned him. Later, we got to know that he was annoyed over a challan issued against his vehicle," an officer told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"Preventive action has also been taken against him. But it was clear from his questioning that he made the hoax call because of a pending challan that he was angry about," he said.

No FIR has been registered against the man so far.

Security has already been tightened across the national capital following Tuesday's terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Terrorists opened fire at the Baisaran meadow near the resort town of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Delhi Police beefed up security across the city, especially around tourist hotspots and border checkpoints.