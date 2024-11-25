Drunk bus driver hits car, misbehaves with couple in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25 (PTI) A drunk bus driver was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a couple after he hit their car here, police said on Monday.

The complainant, Abhishek Tiwari, told the police that the incident occurred on Saturday night when he was travelling with his wife in a car, they said.

A bus hit his vehicle. When he confronted the driver, he misbehaved with him and his wife, Station House Officer Amit Bhadana said. He also alleged that the driver was drunk.

When the matter escalated, the manager of the bus company also reached the spot and misbehaved with the couple and threatened them, the SHO said.

Based on Tiwari's complaint, a case has been registered against the driver and the manager. Further investigation is underway, SHO added.

In another incident in Noida, three reward-carrying criminals of the Pardi gang have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cases of robbery and theft, police said on Monday. They have committed crimes in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A case was registered against the three accused in 2022 under the Gangster Act, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Ram Badan Singh said that based on a tip-off, the police arrested Virendra Verma, Himanshu and Mayur Verma, who were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each.

Singh said, "These people scout the bungalows of posh areas of cities like Delhi, Noida etc., during the summer. At night, taking advantage of the noise of air conditioners and coolers, they break the locks, enter the house and commit theft. More than 12 people are involved in the gang." PTI COR HIG HIG