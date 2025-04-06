Drunk businessman, 2 friends injured as their car hits divider on Bandra Worli Sea Link

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old businessman and his two friends were injured when their speeding car hit a divider on the Bandra Worli Sea Link here in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The businessman, who was driving the car, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, they said.

The accident took place at around 1.45 am when the three persons were returning to Ghatkopar from Haji Ali area via the Bandra Worli Sea Link, an official said.

The businessman, who lives in Ghatkopar, had gone to Haji Ali in south Mumbai along with his two friends, aged 32 and 47, he said.

While returning, the businessman lost control over the wheels and as a result, his speeding car hit a divider on the sea link. The three car occupants suffered injuries in the incident, the official said.

After getting information, the Worli police rushed the spot and the injured persons were taken to hospital.

During the medical test, it came to light that they were under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

The Worli police registered a case against the businessman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act and a probe was on into it, he said. PTI DC GK