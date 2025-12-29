Drunk cab driver struck dozen vehicles in Gurugram, detained

Gurugram, Dec 29 (PTI) Police here detained a cab driver, who allegedly caused widespread panic near Sector 4 market area after he struck more than a dozen vehicles, police said.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, they said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and detained the driver, a senior police officer said, adding that no one sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the late evening on Sunday near Sector 4 market. The cab driver hit a bike and a scooty first, and the woman got injured.

People on the scene beat up the driver, police said, adding that later the accused was taken into custody.

A senior police officer said that the matter is being investigated and further action will be taken based on the complaint.