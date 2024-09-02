'Drunk' caregiver of patient tries to enter female doctor's room in Indore hospital; probe ordered

Indore, Sep 2 (PTI) A "drunk" attendant of a patient allegedly tried to enter the room of a 25-year-old junior female doctor, and also misbehaved with her at a government hospital in Indore, prompting the management to order a probe after angry resident medicos flagged the incident, officials said on Monday.

The alleged incident took place at the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, they said.

The Junior Doctor Association (JDA) said the MYH, one of the biggest government-run hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, should learn a lesson from the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a Kolkata hospital and ramp up security arrangements at the facility.

MYH is attached to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) in Indore.

College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told PTI that a four-member committee has been constituted to probe into the alleged incident with the female doctor of MYH.

He said the panel has launched its investigation and will submit a report to him as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, JDA has released a video in which a watchman of a private security agency is seen napping on a chair at MYH.

Dr Akash Verma, vice-president of JDA's Indore unit, claimed the video clip was of the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, when a patient's attendant, under the influence of liquor, allegedly misbehaved with a female junior doctor on the fifth floor of MYH.

He alleged the caregiver tried to enter the female doctor's room and used abusive language against her.

"We demand that the college management get an FIR registered against the man," Verma added.

Dr Verma said security should be tightened at MYH in the wake of the rape and murder of a resident doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.