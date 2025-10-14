Drunk cop rams car into pedestrians, motorcycles in Pune district; six hurt

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) Six people sustained injuries after a car driven by a police constable in an inebriated state hit them in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the Ranjangaon area around 11 pm on Sunday, an official said.

He said that police constable Hemant Iname was on his way home after completing his duty hours when he lost control of his car and rammed into pedestrians and two motorcycles.

Iname, who was in plain clothes, was found to be drunk at the time, and people in the vicinity beat him up, the official said.

Six people, including the constable, were injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

Based on an eye-witness account, a case was registered against Iname and his blood samples were collected and sent for testing," the official said. PTI SPK ARU