Drunk driver crashes car into two-wheelers in Sangli; one injured

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) One person was injured after a man, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, hit two motorcycles in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the Sangli-Khotwadi Road on Saturday night, an official from the Sangli rural police said.

He said that the car driver, Nilesh Patil (31), who runs a jewellery shop, was nabbed after he tried to flee the scene.

Patil, a resident of Atpadi taluka, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car into two-wheelers, the official said.

He said one of the motorcyclists was injured, while Patil also sustained injuries to his hand as the car overturned after the crash.

A case was registered against Patil, and he was issued a notice and let off, the official said. PTI ZA ARU