Drunk driver crashes car into two-wheelers in Thane district; none hurt

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) At least 10 two-wheelers were damaged when a man allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol crashed into vehicles parked on the roadside in Maharashtra's Thane districts, police said on Saturday.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone in the accident that took place in Kalyan town around 9 pm on Friday, an official said.

He said the driver, Anil Tiwari, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into the vehicles parked on the roadside.

The man was taken into custody and is undergoing further medical examination at a civic hospital, the official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the speeding car hit many two-wheelers on the road and was damaged in the collision. Angry citizens intervened to stop the vehicle and alerted the police.

At least 10 two-wheelers were damaged in the crash, and the police are investigating to find out if any riders sustained injuries.

"We are conducting a detailed probe into the incident and assessing the damages caused. Strict action will be taken against the accused," the official said. PTI COR ARU