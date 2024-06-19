Drunk driver rams car into shop in Delhi, eight hurt

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Eight people were injured after a car allegedly being driven by a drunk driver rammed into an auto parts shop in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

Dev Singh, the 37-year-old accused, works for a tours and travels company. He was nabbed from the spot, they said.

A senior officer said police received a PCR call about an accident near LBS Hospital. It was discovered that the commercial vehicle driver had rammed his car into an auto parts shop after hitting eight people standing nearby.

The driver, who was heavily drunk, was caught by the public, he said.

He underwent a medical exam and was found to be drunk, the officer added.

Of the eight injured, six suffered minor injuries. The other two suffered fractures, the police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by the act that endangers life or safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police said. PTI ALK SZM