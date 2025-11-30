Drunk driver rams into parking counter of Pune restaurant, kills valet assistant

Pune, Nov 30 (PTI) An allegedly drunk driver rammed his car into the parking counter of a restaurant in Pune on Sunday afternoon, killing the valet assistant, a police official said.

The incident took place in Kalyani Nagar and the driver has been detained, the Yerawada police station official said.

"Valet assistant Satyendra Mandal, who was on duty at the restaurant's parking area, was grievously injured. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," official said.

The process of registering a case is underway, while the driver has been sent for medical tests to confirm presence of alcohol, the official added. PTI COR BNM