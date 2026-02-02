Drunk driver rams mini truck into three motorcycles in Indore, leaves five injured

Indore, Feb 2 (PTI) Five persons were injured on Monday after a mini truck allegedly driven by a drunk man rammed into three motorcycles on a busy road in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place on Indore-Khandwa road, Bhawarkuan police station sub inspector DS Chauhan told reporters.

"Five people were injured in the incident and have been admitted to different hospitals. The mini goods truck driver was allegedly drunk and has been taken into custody," he added.

Incidentally, on September 15 last year, three pedestrians were killed and more than 10 injured in a similar accident on Airport Road here. PTI HWP LAL BNM