Drunk driver's auto on tracks forces Vande Bharat to emergency stop

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI) A major accident was narrowly avoided when a Vande Bharat Express train spotted an auto rickshaw on the railway track near Akathumuri Halt station in this district.

Train No 20633, running from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, was approaching Akathumuri Halt in the Varkala–Kadakkavur section at around 10.10 pm on Tuesday when the loco pilot noticed the road vehicle infringing on the down line track.

Acting quickly, the pilot applied emergency brakes and brought the high-speed train to a halt.

Railway officials said the autorickshaw was found unattended, with no driver or passengers at the spot.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force, engineering department and local police rushed to the scene and removed the vehicle from the track.

Visuals aired by news channels showed a damaged auto rickshaw lying on the track.

After ensuring the safety of the track and the train, the Vande Bharat Express resumed its journey at 11.15 pm.

No injuries or casualties were reported among passengers, the public or railway staff. Normal train operations in the section were restored soon after, officials said.

Despite the delay, the train reached Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.50 pm.

Railway authorities said timely action by the loco pilot helped prevent a potentially major accident.

The Railway Protection Force later took the autorickshaw's driver, identified as Sudhi, into custody, officials said, adding that he was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. PTI TGB ROH