Drunk driving: Four injured as speeding car hits multiple vehicles in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur (MP), Feb 22 (PTI) Four persons were injured after a speeding car driven by a 22-year-old man, allegedly in an inebriated state, hit multiple vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on a one-kilometre stretch in the Omti police station limits on Saturday midnight, Inspector Rajpal Singh Baghel told PTI.

The driver, Anurag Soni, rammed into three cars and several two-wheelers before crashing into the wall of a garden, he said.

Baghel said that Soni, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, was pulled out of the damaged car and rushed to a hospital in an injured state.

Three others, including a policeman and a teenager riding two-wheelers, sustained injuries, he added.

The driver underwent a medical examination and was found to be inebriated, the official said.

Omti City Superintendent of Police Sonu Kurmi said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Police are scanning footage from a CCTV camera installed on the dashboard of the car, he said. PTI LAL ARU